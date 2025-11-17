Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.0620, with a volume of 1414494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $132,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,103.16. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,394.76. This represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,339,580. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 53.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 72,566 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Doximity by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

