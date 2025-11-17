The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$113.83 and last traded at C$113.85, with a volume of 80532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 3.3%

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$132.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$140.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.