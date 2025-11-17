Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.94 EPS

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.94), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. Meritage Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Meritage Hospitality Group Trading Down 2.0%

MHGU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. 2,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of -0.02. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

