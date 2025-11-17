Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.94 EPS

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.94), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. Meritage Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.
Meritage Hospitality Group Trading Down 2.0%
MHGU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. 2,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of -0.02. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile
