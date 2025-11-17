Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 352,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 90,957 shares.The stock last traded at $387.23 and had previously closed at $391.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DJCO

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Trading Down 2.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.07 and a 200-day moving average of $421.60. The company has a market capitalization of $526.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a net margin of 122.18% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 78.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the third quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.