Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 15.4% – What’s Next?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 361,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 311,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Cartier Resources Stock Up 15.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$99.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cartier Resources

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,940. The trade was a 39.94% decrease in their position. Insiders have acquired 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

