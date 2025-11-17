High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 48996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.65.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$20.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered High Liner Foods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$20.00 price objective on High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, High Liner Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.63.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of C$346.63 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9858934 EPS for the current year.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
