Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.4350, with a volume of 163774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $176,168.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,891,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,051,054.96. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,171 shares of company stock worth $1,845,824. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 701.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

