Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 and last traded at GBX 45, with a volume of 2882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.48.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £95.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.16.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

