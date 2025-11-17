Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 391342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

