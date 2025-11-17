Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Trading Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.3880. Approximately 2,322,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,861,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUN. Truist Financial lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.