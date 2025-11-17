Insider Buying: ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) Director Randall Mehl bought 500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,768.36. The trade was a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Randall Mehl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Randall Mehl purchased 500 shares of ICF International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00.

ICF International Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.65. 166,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,296. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.48.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.45%.The company had revenue of $465.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $485.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. ICF International's revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.57%.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in ICF International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 26.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

