Jeffery Taylor Acquires 10,000 Shares of Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Stock

Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) Director Jeffery Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hf Foods Group Stock Down 1.3%

Hf Foods Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,460. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. Hf Foods Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Hf Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.The business had revenue of $306.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hf Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hf Foods Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Hf Foods Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Hf Foods Group during the first quarter worth $112,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Hf Foods Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hf Foods Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Hf Foods Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Hf Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

