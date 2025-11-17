Insider Buying: RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Buys $62,452.02 in Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $62,452.02. Following the purchase, the insider owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at $472,298.79. This represents a 15.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,243 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $17,924.06.

On Monday, November 10th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,346 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $62,191.26.

On Friday, November 7th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,257 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,960.24.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 2,165 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,284.25.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,257 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $61,300.80.

On Thursday, October 30th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $2,856.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 881 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $12,607.11.

On Friday, October 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 141 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $2,016.30.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 3,216 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $45,988.80.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.43. 3,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,232. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

