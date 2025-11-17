Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rapid7 (RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2025 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2025 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2025 – Rapid7 was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna.

11/5/2025 – Rapid7 had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

11/5/2025 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2025 – Rapid7 had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Rapid7 had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,738. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

