Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells 414 Shares of Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOGet Free Report) Director Ellen Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $97,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,716 shares in the company, valued at $640,840.20. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.58. 1,456,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,411. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.09 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Arete Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,808,000 after buying an additional 932,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,084,000 after acquiring an additional 429,083 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,525,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,789,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 378,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,490,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,711,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

