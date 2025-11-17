EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) VP Sells $107,574.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) VP Gary Abrahams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total value of $107,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,668.80. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE EPAM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.27. 1,416,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,682. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.16. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 54,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.