Jon Springer Sells 24,308 Shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Director Jon Springer sold 24,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $838,869.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 247,320 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,013.20. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jon Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Jon Springer sold 35,435 shares of Universal Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,113,013.35.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,445. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $959.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.74%.The business had revenue of $400.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 195.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

