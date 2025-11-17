NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Samuel Yount Sells 12,129 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Yount sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $173,929.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 389,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,179.48. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NRDS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 702,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $996.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.45.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.22%.The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NerdWallet has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded NerdWallet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the third quarter worth $111,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

