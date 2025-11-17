KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Major Shareholder Buys $231,200.00 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,427,000. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KVH Industries Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of KVHI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 88,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.20 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 171,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 211,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 411,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.