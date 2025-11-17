Insider Buying: Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) Director Hal Kravitz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 216,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. This represents a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,723,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $954,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $992,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Celsius by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Celsius by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

