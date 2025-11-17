TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 3,604,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,604,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $4,000,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,714,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,326.99. This trade represents a 87.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TELA Bio Stock Up 14.1%

TELA traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.14. 1,241,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $45.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 209.80%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. TELA Bio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TELA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 24.0% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.