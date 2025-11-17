Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Issues Earnings Results

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 84.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.77. 300,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Gladstone Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gladstone Capital from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 380.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 52.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

