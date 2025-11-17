UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $2,945,998.64 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $2,945,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,665,408 shares in the company, valued at $37,867,115.52. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UWM alerts:

On Thursday, November 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $3,142,796.12.

On Monday, November 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $3,262,067.32.

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,089,124.08.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $3,393,265.64.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $3,435,010.56.

On Friday, October 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $3,333,630.04.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $3,399,229.20.

On Monday, October 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $3,476,755.48.

On Friday, October 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $3,500,609.72.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $3,417,119.88.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,409,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UWMC

Institutional Trading of UWM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of UWM by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 865.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 115,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 103,770 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 135.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 1,773.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 360,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.