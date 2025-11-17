Jeffrey Leiden Sells 53,604 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. The trade was a 69.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $434.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.95.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

