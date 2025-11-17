Jeffrey Leiden Sells 53,604 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. The trade was a 69.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
VRTX stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $434.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.73.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.95.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
