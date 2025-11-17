Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 9,847 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total transaction of $1,501,273.62. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 242,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,346.32. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atlassian stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.66, a PEG ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $144.32 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 56.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Atlassian by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Atlassian by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 227,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

