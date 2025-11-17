Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.26, Zacks reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 141.98%.

Shares of ENTA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 406,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $274.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.88. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

