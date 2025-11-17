Red Violet (RDVT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/13/2025 – Red Violet was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/9/2025 – Red Violet was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – Red Violet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2025 – Red Violet was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2025 – Red Violet had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Red Violet had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Red Violet had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Violet

In other Red Violet news, CEO Derek Dubner sold 7,006 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $407,118.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 563,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,773,691.34. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Maclachlan sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $407,118.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 366,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,277,383.27. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,182,463 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.