Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $20.95. Capital Clean Energy Carriers shares last traded at $21.1350, with a volume of 3,993 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 55.58%. Analysts expect that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Clean Energy Carriers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the second quarter worth $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

