China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.86. China Minsheng shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 1,110 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded China Minsheng from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, China Minsheng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get China Minsheng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on China Minsheng

China Minsheng Stock Up 13.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. China Minsheng had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%.

China Minsheng Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from China Minsheng’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 579.0%. China Minsheng’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

China Minsheng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.