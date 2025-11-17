Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $9.07. Hugo Boss shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 1,227 shares traded.

Hugo Boss Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

