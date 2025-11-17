Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Up 8.1% – Still a Buy?

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.3890. 447,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 437,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sinclair from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Sinclair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sinclair from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.78 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 1.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sinclair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -161.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Sinclair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,740,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

