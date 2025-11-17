Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.0050. 53,863,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 29,260,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Strive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

Get Strive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Strive

Strive Trading Down 3.7%

Institutional Trading of Strive

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $649.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 16.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strive by 362.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 117,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Strive during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.