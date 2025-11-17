IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 and last traded at GBX 46.98, with a volume of 253901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120.
IG Design Group Trading Down 6.0%
About IG Design Group
IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.
Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.
