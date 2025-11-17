IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 and last traded at GBX 46.98, with a volume of 253901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IGR

IG Design Group Trading Down 6.0%

About IG Design Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.35. The stock has a market cap of £44.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.