System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 and last traded at GBX 218.80, with a volume of 13774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 550 target price on shares of System1 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 278.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.14.

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins purchased 5,000 shares of System1 Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 per share, for a total transaction of £11,000. Also, insider James Gregory purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 per share, for a total transaction of £19,125. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,500. Corporate insiders own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

System1 is The Creative Effectiveness Platform that quickly harnesses the power of emotion to drive profitable growth for the world’s leading brands.

Our Test Your Ad (TYA) and Test Your Innovation (TYI) solutions quickly predict the short- and long-term commercial potential of ads and ideas, giving marketers confidence that their creative concepts will delight consumers and drive profitable growth.

Complementing TYA and TYI is Test Your Brand (TYB), which measures the impact of ads and ideas on brand health.

System1 also offer Expert Guidance to help improve the effectiveness of your ads and ideas.

