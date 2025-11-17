Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Beach Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.4130.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

Beach Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.7105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 591.0%. This is a boost from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

