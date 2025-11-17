EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 92100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

EnGold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

EnGold Mines Company Profile

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.

