Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.75 and last traded at GBX 3.79, with a volume of 1795633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.98.

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £19.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.32.

Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.96) EPS for the quarter.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner.

