Lifezone Metals (LZM) & Its Peers Financial Survey

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lifezone Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A Lifezone Metals Competitors -853.98% -10.21% -3.54%

Volatility and Risk

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $416,323.00 -$46.31 million -0.83 Lifezone Metals Competitors $10.01 billion $439.04 million -16.00

This table compares Lifezone Metals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lifezone Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals. Lifezone Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lifezone Metals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Lifezone Metals Competitors 750 1843 3521 170 2.50

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 171.95%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lifezone Metals beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.