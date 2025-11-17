Critical Contrast: Ameren (NYSE:AEE) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) and Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Ameren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 1 3 10 1 2.73 Ameren 0 4 8 0 2.67

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus target price of $34.54, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Ameren has a consensus target price of $109.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Ameren.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameren has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

63.2% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Ameren shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ameren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ameren pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -173.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameren pays out 54.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ameren has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Ameren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 2.28% 0.44% 0.16% Ameren 14.55% 10.38% 2.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Ameren”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $6.30 billion 1.30 -$181.00 million ($0.86) -33.62 Ameren $8.96 billion 3.18 $1.18 billion $5.20 20.26

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameren beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business. In addition, the company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

