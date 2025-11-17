Financial Comparison: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cardlytics has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eightco has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardlytics and Eightco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $278.30 million 0.25 -$189.30 million ($2.11) -0.60 Eightco $43.87 million 0.19 $710,000.00 ($3.02) -0.90

Eightco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics. Eightco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cardlytics and Eightco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Eightco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cardlytics currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.17%. Given Cardlytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Eightco.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -44.12% -235.70% -31.31% Eightco -21.43% -91.96% -19.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Eightco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Eightco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

