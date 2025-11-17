SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.49. SSAB shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 463 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Danske raised SSAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SSAB Trading Up 6.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SSAB will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

