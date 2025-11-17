Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) were down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.3850. Approximately 382,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,131,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $854.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 62.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maravai LifeSciences

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, CEO Bernd Brust acquired 157,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $509,331.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,201 shares in the company, valued at $509,331.24. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

