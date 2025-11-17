Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 270,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 128,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sego Resources Stock Down 14.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -0.51.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

