WPP (LON:WPP) Trading 8.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 325.18 and last traded at GBX 313.67. Approximately 13,143,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,520,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.30.

Specifically, insider Cindy Rose purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 289 per share, with a total value of £144,500. Also, insider Philip Jansen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 per share, with a total value of £142,500.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 420 to GBX 360 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 360.

The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 347.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 438.41.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

We are a world leader in marketing services, with deep AI, data and technology capabilities, global presence and unrivalled creative talent.

