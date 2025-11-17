Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during trading on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $2.50. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 73,003,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 95,894,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $4.40 price objective on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.42.

In other Plug Power news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 467,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,342.36. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

