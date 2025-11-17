Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 474,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 133,270 shares.The stock last traded at $23.90 and had previously closed at $24.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut Carlsberg AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Carlsberg AS Trading Down 2.1%

About Carlsberg AS

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

