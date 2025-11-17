Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.93 and last traded at GBX 29. Approximately 303,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 922,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.24. The company has a market cap of £85.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

