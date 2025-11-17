Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 201291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LUCK. Zacks Research raised shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $257.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently -57.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lev Ekster bought 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $25,024.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 71,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,282. The trade was a 3.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,779 shares of company stock valued at $64,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,774,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $17,143,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter worth $5,785,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment by 291.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 306,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile



Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

Featured Stories

