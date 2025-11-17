Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0369 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:CRT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 78,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,717. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $53.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.20.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 231.09% and a net margin of 84.24%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

