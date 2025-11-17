Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,663. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

